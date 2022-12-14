iOS 16.2 Brings 5G, Encrypted iCloud: Everything We Know & How To Update

Apple is rolling out iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates for supported iPhones & iPads. The latest iOS update brings a host of new features for users. It enables 5G on compatible iPhones, with iCloud encryption, freeform notes, and Apple Music Sing for iPhones and iPads.

Aside from the new features, users should also update their iPhones and iPads to receive the latest security updates. Here’s a list of compatible iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 devices and how to update your iPhone and iPad to the latest OS.

iOS 16.2 new features details

Image by Manik Berry/Fossbytes

Here’s the complete list of new iOS 16.2 features for compatible iPhones. This is one of the major iOS releases bringing some important updates.

5G : iOS 16.2 brings 5G to compatible iPhones. Users with a 5G plan and compatible phones should be able to use 5G in available areas.

: iOS 16.2 brings 5G to compatible iPhones. Users with a 5G plan and compatible phones should be able to use 5G in available areas. Freeform : A new note-taking app with a flexible canvas lets users draw, add files, images, and stickies, and collaborate with other Freeform users.

: A new note-taking app with a flexible canvas lets users draw, add files, images, and stickies, and collaborate with other Freeform users. Apple Music Sing : This new Apple Music feature allows users to enable karaoke mode on their iPhone, read lyrics and real-time, reduce the song’s original vocals, and sing along.

: This new Apple Music feature allows users to enable karaoke mode on their iPhone, read lyrics and real-time, reduce the song’s original vocals, and sing along. Emergency SOS improvements : iPhone 14 users will get improved Emergency SOS via satellite with iOS 16.2 update. There are also improvements to car crash detection.

: iPhone 14 users will get improved Emergency SOS via satellite with iOS 16.2 update. There are also improvements to car crash detection. Always-On Display : Improvements to the always-on display now let users hide wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models

: Improvements to the always-on display now let users hide wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models Sleep and medication widgets : For users using their iPhones to track sleep and medication, there are two new widgets that help with this.

: For users using their iPhones to track sleep and medication, there are two new widgets that help with this. SharePlay on Game Center : The latest update also brings SharePlay to the Game Center and lets users share their progress over FaceTime.

: The latest update also brings SharePlay to the Game Center and lets users share their progress over FaceTime. Activity widget : One of the coolest iOS 16.2 features is activity widgets. Users can now see live activity on various apps. This includes live sports scores, cab arrival times, and food delivery app updates. For Indian users, Zomato is already using Live activities in its app.

: One of the coolest iOS 16.2 features is activity widgets. Users can now see live activity on various apps. This includes live sports scores, cab arrival times, and food delivery app updates. For Indian users, Zomato is already using Live activities in its app. Home updates : Apple has improved its Home app and accessories support across devices

: Apple has improved its Home app and accessories support across devices Notes app : For those using Notes for collaboration with other users, iOS 16.2 brings a Participant cursor that shows users who are editing what part of the note in real-time.

: For those using Notes for collaboration with other users, iOS 16.2 brings a Participant cursor that shows users who are editing what part of the note in real-time. Safer AirDrop: AirDrop Cyberflashing has been a serious nuisance in the past, and Apple has fixed it with this update. Now, if users set AirDrop receiving to ‘everyone,’ it automatically reverts to ‘contacts only’ after ten minutes.

List of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS-compatible iPhones and iPads

All iPhone 8 or later models will receive the iOS 16.2 update. However, not all models will get the complete list of features. Here is the full list of iPhones receiving the update.

Non-5G iOS 16.2 compatible iPhones

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS/XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (all models)

iPhone models getting 5G with iOS 16.2

iPhone 12 (all models)

iPhone 13 (all models)

iPhone 14 (all models)

List of iPadOS 16.2 compatible iPads

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 3rd gen and later

iPad 5th gen and later

iPad Mini 5th gen and later

The steps are the same to update your iPhone and iPad to the latest iOS and iPadOS. Simply open Settings > General > Software update. Let your device check for updates and follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.

Note: Keep your iPhone and iPad at least 50% charged, or keep them plugged in to update them. If you’re not around a WiFi router, check on the “use mobile data” prompt during the on-screen instructions for the update.