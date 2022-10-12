Intel Products To Be Made In India: Intel And VVDN Sign MoU

The Make In India initiative opens doors for foreign companies to set up business operations in India. It even incentivizes the companies that choose to manufacture here. After Apple set up manufacturing plants in India, Intel is joining hands with VVDN Technologies to set up and expand production in the country.

Intel and VVDN signed an MOU, which marks the start of Intel products being engineered and produced in the country. The collaboration covers business, technical and go-to-market engagement models within India and globally.

Intel and VVDN: Why is it important?

As per the official press release, VVDN will design and develop Intel-based Client, Datacenter & Internet of Things products across key verticals such as Telecom, Networking, Cloud, and 5G. These technologies are projected to witness a surge in the coming years in both India and around the world.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder of VVDN Technologies said, “VVDN is strongly committed to technology innovation and supports the customers with our strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities on the new age technologies. We are very excited to collaborate with Intel.”

Image: WordPress

Steve Long, Corporate Vice President – Sales, Marketing and Communications Group & General Manager of the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Region said, “At Intel, we feel strongly about India’s tremendous promise for impactful technology innovation. India has made incredible progress in electronics component making and chip designing and we are excited about the opportunities that the Government of India’s Make in India program offers.”

The make In India program boosts the country’s manufacturing sector. When companies set up shops in India, they uplift the GDP as well as produce more jobs for skilled professionals. It is a win-win situation for both parties involved and ends up befitting the country. The program has drawn the interest of many technology companies in the past too. The most recent example of a big tech company manufacturing in India is Apple.

The Cupertino giant now manufactures the iPhone 14 in India. Support from the government in addition to a fast-growing local market, is an enticing offer for tech companies to set up shop here.