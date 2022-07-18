Intel Teases Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU On Cyberpunk

Intel previewed the company’s next Arc graphics card called the Arc A750. It’s a mid-range product from the company which seems to compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3060. However, it appears to perform slightly better than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 in games like Fortnite and Cyberpunk.

Intel showcased the design of the product and included some gaming benchmarks in a video posted on Friday. When playing F1 2021, the Arc A750 performs 17% better, 15% better in Cyberpunk 2077, 14% better in Control, and 6% better in Fortnite.

The results also demonstrate that the A750 surpasses the RTX 3060 in five current PC games, including Fortnite, Borderlands 3, and Control, when the games are run at a 1440p resolution and high graphics setting.

Is Arc A750 better than Nvidia’s RTX 3060?

Early information on Intel’s new Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU has been revealed, and it appears to outperform the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Fortnite, and others.

Image: Intel

Ryan Shrout, an Intel marketing employee, briefly shows off the A750 running Cyberpunk 2077 on the high-quality graphics preset in the video. The GPU can run the games at a 1440p resolution and 60fps.

The performance data is from a select game group that operates very well with Intel Arc and the Alchemist architecture. Even though not all games will display these results, Intel stated that they provide a picture of what Intel Arc A-series cards are capable of.

The announcement on Friday is only a hint. The company will announce the launch date, device specifications, cost, and ray-tracing capabilities later. However, the fact that Intel chose to compare the product to the RTX 3060 means that the Arc A750 will cost about $400.

Regarding the A750 GPU, Intel still has a lot to say. This includes information regarding the GPU’s performance with other titles, its availability and price, how it will handle ray tracing and XeSS, and much more. What are your thoughts on this? Comment down below.