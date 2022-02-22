Intel Could Make A Disruptive Comeback With Its Raptor Lake CPUs

Just when everyone thought Intel’s game had gone wrong, it surprised everyone with its 12th-gen Alder Lake CPUs. While the Alder Lake series’ performance is exceptional, it’s still not convincing enough for users to choose Intel over AMD. Although, Intel could soon shake the markets as new leaks suggest significant performance improvement in its 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

Intel is planning on launching the Raptor Lake processor lineup in late 2022, according to the company’s announcement. As Intel highlighted in the presentation, Raptor Lake CPUs will have up to 24-core variants. Likewise, these will be a mix of up to 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores.

Tech YouTube channel ‘Moore’s Law is Dead’ suggested significant performance upgrades in Raptor Lake’s performance numbers. For instance, the 13th-gen processors could offer improvements between 8% and 15% on single-threaded tasks. In multi-threaded tasks, we could see about 40% better performance compared to the Alder Lake CPUs.

Screengrab: YouTube/Moore’s Law is Dead.

Considering these numbers to be somewhat accurate, the Raptor Lake’s performance boost comes from its additional high-efficiency cores. The channel also states that Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake-S processors will come out in the third quarter of 2022. Hence, we might get to see power laptops housing the new CPUs by the end of this year.

For other mobile users, Intel will release Raptor Lake H, HX, and U-series of silicon processors. These mobile CPUs should arrive in the market by the fourth quarter of 2022. Since Intel is planning a late launch, we might get to see the company’s latest line of GPUs too.