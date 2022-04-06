Intel Has Left Russia, Along With 600+ Other Companies

Intel will no longer ship products or deal with any business with Russia in response to the country’s continuing war against Ukraine. The company confirmed the news in an official statement. Intel has roughly 1,200+ employees in Russia.

Intel’s pullout from Russia follows the departure of 600+ other corporations from the nation since the invasion. Apple, AMD, Adobe, Amazon, Dell, Honda, Microsoft, Samsung, Ikea, Instagram, and a slew of other companies have opted to abandon Russia in the event of the horrors in Ukraine.

Intel is the latest western tech company to leave Russia

Image by Ronil Thakar/Fossbytes

Intel released a statement stating, “Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace. Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows our earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.”

Russia declared war on Ukraine on 24 February, 2022. This, according to Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, is a limited military operation to “denazify” the country.

“We are working to support all of our employees through this difficult situation, including our 1,200 employees in Russia. We have also implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations.”

According to the United Nations, over 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the conflict began. The vast majority of those fled people are in Poland, which is currently sheltering almost 2.4 million Ukrainians.

Russian military just left the village of Bucha, allowing the world to witness some of the atrocities done there. It includes suspected war crimes and civilian deaths. Many of the people had their wrists tied behind their backs before being shot.