Intel Launches NUC 13 Extreme With Up To Core i9-13900K CPU For $1179 to $1549

The mini PC market and form factor isn’t the most popular in the PC segment, mainly because of the compromises users need to make in terms of the system’s thermal and general performance. However, team blue has been hard at work on their next NUC (Next Unit of Computing), code-named Raptor Canyon, and has launched the NUC 13 Extreme Kit and Compute Element to provide excellent performance featuring a Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core i9-13900K.

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Specifications

Here’s every specification of the Intel NUC 13 Extreme.

Up to 64GB dual-channel DDR5-5600 MHz SODIMM RAM.

Supports PCIe Gen5 x 16, triple-slot 12″ graphics card.

Support for up to three PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs (M.2 2280).

Intel® 2.5GbE (i226-V) / 10GbE (AQC113) LAN.

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E.

Two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports.

Six USB 3.2 Gen2 rear ports.

For those unaware, the 13th Gen Core i9-13900K is a 24-core processor (technically) with 8 performance cores and 16 efficient cores, and a maximum turbo frequency of 5.8 GHz.

For all the die-hard mini PC enthusiasts out there, this is probably going to be one of the best mini PCs. However, due to its size limitations (12″ and three-slot), it’d be impossible to fit NVIDIA’s latest 4090 as it occupies four slots. However, for all the team red fans out there, the latest Radeon RX 7900 XTX would fit in the PC in a blink.

The Intel NUC 13 Extreme will be made available in China first and then to a broader audience in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Kit will cost from $1179 to $1549, whereas the NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element will cost $760 to $1100, depending on their configurations.

