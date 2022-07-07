Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake Mobility CPU Details Leaked

The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU lineup contains U, P & H-series mobile chips set to launch in the second half of 2023. Although the lineup is still a year away, Igor’s lab has leaked a complete block diagram for the mobile family.

However, based on details, it appears like Intel’s Raptor Lake Lineup will hold them accompanied until the first half of next year as the next-generation CPUs will be launching around the second portion of 2023 on the mobile platforms primarily.

It might also be a reliable hint for the desktop lineup appearing in late 2023 or even pushed to 2024, as Moore’s Law is Dead reports in his video.

Triple-Hybrid Core Architecture

The Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake and the 13 Gen Raptor Lake CPUs feature two-hybrid core architectures. In contrast, the P-core (based on the performance cores) and the E-core (based on the high efficient core) will feature a triple hybrid core architecture which includes the E-core, P-core, and the All-new LP E-Cores.

As per @OneRaichu, it consists of two LP-E cores on Meteor Lake chips which are present on the SOC tile; hence these will be used by the VPU.

The P-cores will be based on Redwood Cove architecture, whereas E-Cores will use the Crestmont core architecture. These will replace Raptor Cove and the Gracemont cores from the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

The second one may seem like the hybrid configuration for the CPU only, contains nearly 14 cores (6+8) for the P and H series, whiles the E-series Meteor Lake chips consist of up to 12 cores in the (4+8) configuration. Another possibility is that every E-core module (Consisting of four cores) will feature two standard power cores and multiple LP cores.

Although all this is speculation, let’s take the core count with a pinch of salt.

The CPU cores will be based on the “Intel 4 process node,” which is a rebadged 7nm EUV node, a creation of the blue team.

Intel Meteor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup Expected Features:

Triple-Hybrid CPU Architecture (P/E/LP-E Cores)

Brand New Crestmont (E-Cores)

Brand New Redwood Cove (P-Cores)

14 Cores (6+8) For H/P Series CPUs

12 Cores (4+8) For U Series CPUs

Intel 4 Process Node For CPU

TSMC 3nm For tGPU

Intel Battlemage ‘Xe-LPG’ GPU with 128 EUs

LPDDR5X-7467 & DDR5-5200 compatibility

64 GB LPDDR5X & 96 GB DDR5 capacity

Intel VPU For AI Inferencing With Atom Cores

x8 Gen 5 Lanes For Discrete GPU (Only available for H-Series)

Triple x4 M.2 Gen 4 SSD Support

Four Thunderbolt 4 Ports

The consumer launch schedule is planned for the second half of 2023, while Corporate SIPP is planned for 2023.