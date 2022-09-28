Intel 13th Gen “Raptor Lake” Processors: More Value For Money Than AMD Ryzen 7000 Series?

Intel 13th Gen “Raptor Lake” processors feature the same x86 performance hybrid architecture in addition to a host of performance improvements, so here’s a closer look at each of them to figure out the best one as per varying workloads. Intel first introduced the hybrid architecture in its 12th Gen “Alder Lake” processor series alongside a brand new naming scheme H, HX, U, and P for their laptop counterparts. Team Blue divided its physical cores into Performance-cores (P-core) and Efficiency-Cores (E-core) to make its processors more power efficient.

The changes introduced last year by the Intel 12th Gen x86 performance hybrid architecture reflected very well in its multi-core performance and battery life. For instance, an Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900HK scored around 27000 in the Cinebench R23 Multi-core score. Meanwhile, its laptop counterpart, the Core i9-12900HX, generally scored around 22000 in the same test. For reference, both these numbers are more than enough if the user’s workload involves high-end gaming, content creation, or data crunching for AI applications.

Keeping these improvements in mind, the Intel 13th Gen “Raptor Lake” processor continues to offer the same hybrid-core system built upon the Intel 7 (10nm) architecture. The latest Intel processor will also be the last one to use the Intel 7 process as the company will shift to Intel 4 (7nm) for its next generation. Intel has released a total of 6 unlocked “K” series 13th Gen “Raptor Lake” processors with a plan to launch a total of 22 CPUs for the whole generation. The CPU maker also confirmed that the older 600 series motherboards are backwards compatible with the 13th Gen processors as they use the same LGA 1700 socket. At the same time, Intel also announced the launch of new 700 series chipsets that, just like the 600 series before it, will continue to offer distinct support for DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules. Furthermore, CPU coolers compatible with the Intel 12th Gen processors will also work seamlessly with the Intel 13th Gen CPUs.

Intel 13th Gen “Raptor Lake” Processor: Better Value For Money Than AMD Ryzen 7000 Series?

Image: Intel

The new Intel 13th “Raptor Lake” processors offer up to 15% better single-threaded and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance. And in addition to DDR5 memory support, Intel also offers updated support for speed Optimizer for the 13th Gen CPUs for easier overclocking along with XMP 3.0 for increasing memory speeds as well. Lastly, Intel continues the support for its Turbo Boost technology for its 13th Gen lineup to achieve higher clock speeds. The Intel “K” series processors include the integrated graphics chip, but the “KF” series processors do not include the same. However, both offer identical computing performance.

Starting with the $589 (Rs 47,033 approx.) Intel Core i9-13900K and the $564 (Rs 45,037 approx.) 13900KF processors, Team Blue plans to offer the best possible performance. The Intel Core i9-13900K comes with 24-Cores (8 P-core, 16 E-core) and 32-Threads, with a 36MB L3 cache, upto 5.8GHz P-core, and 4.3GHz E-core Max Turbo frequency. This processor is capable of delivering the maximum possible performance and is perfect for users who want to build a workstation or desktop for professional gaming, streaming, content creation, and other compute-heavy workloads. Lastly, the Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900K and 13900-KF processors have a 253W Max and 125W Base TDP as well.

The high-end $409 (Rs 32,659 approx.) Intel Core-i7 13700K, and the $384 (Rs 30,663 approx.) Intel Core i7-13700KF come equipped with 16-cores ( 8 P-core, 8 E-core) and 24-threads, a 30MB superfast L3 cache storage, up to 5.4GHz P-Core, and up to 4.2GHz E-core efficiency. Likewise, the Core i7-13700K/KF shares the same 253W max and 125W base TDP as the Core i9-13900K/KF processors since both of them have the same number of Performance cores. As a result, the Intel Core i7-13700K/KF is likely to be the choice for high-end gaming, video editing, and AI-related workloads.

The $319 (Rs 31,142 approx.) Core i5-13600K and the $294 (Rs 23,476 approx.) Core i5-13600KF will likely be the choice of most gamers and content creators looking to build or upgrade their machines on a budget. Featuring a 14-core (6 P-core, 8 E-core) and 20-thread setup, up to 5.1GHz P-core and 3.9GHz E-core Max Turbo frequency, and a starting price of under $300, the Intel Core i5-13600KF will likely be the choice of the masses. What’s further going to help PC users is the new processor’s 181W Max TDP as they won’t have to toss out their 500W-550W power supply while upgrading their setup.

All Intel 13th Gen “Raptor Lake” processors offer a total of 20 CPU PCIe Lanes (4 lanes of PCIe 4.0 and 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0), Intel Killer WiFi 6E, support for DDR4 3200MT/S and DDR5 5600MT/S max memory speed. The “K” series SKUs offer Intel UHD 770 integrated graphics that offer 8K60FPS video playback and can power four 4k 60Hz displays at a single time. Overall, the Intel 13th Gen offers a huge advantage for users thanks to continuous DDR4 memory support, which the AMD Ryzen 7000 series dropped, backward compatibility with older 600 series boards due to LGA 1700 socket, and double-digit improvements to single and multi-threaded performance. While on-paper performance for all these processors looks promising, it’d be interesting to see how they fare in real-world usage.