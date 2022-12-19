How To Install Witcher 3 Mods? [Next-Gen Edition]

Witcher 3 has an outstanding modding community that allows players to customize the game in every single way imaginable. Players can add new content and features to customize the game to their liking. However, this process can be a bit complicated, so here’s a guide on installing mods in Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The game recently received a next-gen update bringing ray tracing, cross-progression, side quests, and mod-inspired content to the game. Players can check out the list of all player-created mods added to the game right here.

Modding guide

Players can still add a lot of new content through modding to replay the game as they like. There are two ways to install mods in Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The first and easiest method is to use Vortex from Nexus Mods.

Most Witcher 3 mods can be found on Nexus Mods and can be downloaded after creating a free account. Using Vortex (Nexus Mod manager), users can easily install all kinds of mods for the Witcher 3 without any difficulty. The second method is to install them manually. It is best to manually install the mod if you only plan on using a few mods (less than 3).

Warning: Some mods can corrupt the saved files or the entire game. So make sure to make a backup copy of the saved files. They are located in My Documents\Witcher 3\gamesaves. This issue can also be resolved by installing the Script Merger mod that detects conflicts between mods & helps you resolve them.

How to install Mods in Witcher 3 manually?

1. Go to Nexus Mods and make a new account.

2. Download the Witcher 3 mod you want and unzip them.

3. Open Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game file location.

Note: The default location of The Witcher 3 game file for Steam is: This PC > Local Disk (C:) > Program Files (x86) > Steam > steamapps > common > The Witcher 3.

4. Make a new Mods folder in The Witcher 3 game files.

5. Paste all downloaded mods within the Mods folder.

6. Launch The Witcher 3 to check if the mod is activated correctly or not.

How to install Mods in Witcher 3 via Vortex?

1. Go to Nexus Mods and make a new account.

2. Download the latest version of Vortex mod manager.

3. Open Vortex > Games, and search for Witcher 3.

4. Select Manage (the application might ask for the game file location).

5. Download the Script Merger mod when prompted.

6. Download the Witcher 3 Nexus Mods you want by selecting Mod Manager Download.

7. Drag them into the MODS tab in Vortex.

8. Launch The Witcher 3 to check if the mod is activated correctly or not.

Let us know your thoughts on the Wither 3 next-gen update and how it compares to the original in the comment section below.