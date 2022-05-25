Facebook Twitter Instagram
Instagram Visual Refresh Brings New Colors, Fonts, And App Experience

Bored with the old Instgram look? Well, not anymore!

What does Instagram's visual refresh bring to the table?
image credit: instagram

Instagram’s long overdue visual refresh has arrived. The Meta-owned social media giant introduced a new visual identity for its brand which includes a new approach to layout and design with a new logo.

Instagram is introducing a brighter icon along with its own typography. The photo-sharing platform said that its new design system puts content at the center. However, the company still keeps its focus on simplicity and self-expression.

image credit: Unsplash

Firstly, Instagram’s iconic polaroid rainbow has seen a redesign. It used to be just static, but the polaroid rainbow is now an array of colors that dynamically changes. This happens in response to content and interaction with it.

There is a gradient shift in composition and color balance in a 2D and 3D space. The gradient is used in the “Story Rings” and gives a structure to its color palette.

With Instagram’s visual refresh they have released “Instagram Sans,” a new global custom typeface based on the Instagram symbol, which is a simple camera form. However, according to Instagram’s website, “the in-between moments of a perfect circle and a square, which they call a “squircle,” appear up throughout the typeface.”

Instagram Sans, a more whimsical Instagram Sans Headline, and the block-like Instagram Sans are the three styles available. Although all of these fonts are available in a variety of weights, including light, regular, medium, and bold. These were inspired by global scripts and were created with accessibility in mind.

Since Instagram Sans is a new way for the community to express themselves on Instagram Stories and Reels. The company has tried to give the platform a lot of human elements with the retouches. What do you think of the overhaul? Comment down.

