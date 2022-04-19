Instagram Product Tagging Rolls Out: How To Tag Your Favorite Brand

Instagram Product Tagging is now available for all the users residing in the U.S. The tag feature permits users and creators to tag a brand and a product. When viewers tap on the tag, they will be redirected to the product page from where they can make a purchase.

What is the Instagram Product Tagging feature?

The Instagram Product Tagging feature makes it possible to integrate products into your Instagram posts. Earlier, this feature was only available to creators and brands but now every user can access it in the U.S. Instagram intends to simplify the shopping experience on Instagram with this feature.

Rather than hopping on to another platform or searching for the product, users can purchase it directly using the in-app brand stores.

How to use Instagram product tagging feature?

Instagram Product Tagging is only available to the U.S userbase of Instagram. To tag a product by a particular brand on Instagram, repeat the following steps:

Select any previous Instagram post or create a new one.

Once done, edit and apply filters to the post and then tap on next.

On the tagging screen, first, tag the brand that the product belongs to.

that the product belongs to. After that, you will see two options; labeled ‘People’ & ‘Products’.

Tap on the Product option and find the product that matches your tag intent.

option and find the product that matches your tag intent. You can even choose the color and style options after pricking the product.

after pricking the product. Once you finish tagging the product, tap the share button to publish the post.

Image: Instagram

Tag your favorites

Instagram is home to millions of brands that acquire customers from the platform. By using the Instagram product tagging feature, users can promptly buy an item that they like. The tagging feature also increases brand reachability on the platform and helps users make a swift purchase.

Moreover, brands will have control over who can tag their products using the product tag preferences in their settings. Instagram expressed the reason behind the feature to TechCrunch. The representative explained, “People come to Instagram to share and discover trends and inspiration. Product tagging will make it possible for anyone to support their favorite small businesses, share how they styled their looks along with the products they used, and more.”

Instagram product tagging is restricted to the U.S at the moment. Instagram hasn’t provided any detailed roadmap of the future roll-out of this feature to other countries. The popular social platform also added features such as music sharing, silent messages, and polls for group chats in the last few months.