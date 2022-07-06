Instagram Outage: Instagram DMs Not Working For Users

Instagram is the home of over 1.2 billion users; however, several users across the region report issues with receiving and sending messages on the platform along with Facebook messenger.

As per different reports by numerous users on Social Media platforms, Instagram direct messages and Facebook messenger are undergoing an issue where the messages disappear for the users after they are sent. The issue has been persistent for over 12 hours and is still yet to be resolved.

DownDetector also recorded the issue, which showed massive spikes (outages) for Instagram since yesterday. The issue seems to be a cross-region one and is a cause of concern for users globally. DownDetector also reported similar concerns with Facebook messenger.

Image: Down Detector

As per the DownDetector, the first spike recorded in the registered complaints started exactly after 8 PM on July 5. The reports peaked at around 11 PM when 1200+ users reported facing a similar issue with Instagram. Although the situation does seem to be improving by July 6 at 5 AM, the reports count again mounted, suggesting that it still hasn’t been resolved.

The Instagram and Facebook messenger issue is a cause of concern for its billions of users as they peek in and out of the platforms several times during the day. Furthermore, the error seems to affect the communication of the users, which is always an unwelcome sight.

The #Instagramdown is also trending on Twitter at the time of writing this.