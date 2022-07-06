Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Instagram Outage: Instagram DMs Not Working For Users

Users face issues while sending messages

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Instagram Stories
Image: Unsplash

Instagram is the home of over 1.2 billion users; however, several users across the region report issues with receiving and sending messages on the platform along with Facebook messenger.

As per different reports by numerous users on Social Media platforms, Instagram direct messages and Facebook messenger are undergoing an issue where the messages disappear for the users after they are sent. The issue has been persistent for over 12 hours and is still yet to be resolved.

DownDetector also recorded the issue, which showed massive spikes (outages) for Instagram since yesterday. The issue seems to be a cross-region one and is a cause of concern for users globally. DownDetector also reported similar concerns with Facebook messenger.

Image: Down Detector

As per the DownDetector, the first spike recorded in the registered complaints started exactly after 8 PM on July 5. The reports peaked at around 11 PM when 1200+ users reported facing a similar issue with Instagram. Although the situation does seem to be improving by July 6 at 5 AM, the reports count again mounted, suggesting that it still hasn’t been resolved. 

The Instagram and Facebook messenger issue is a cause of concern for its billions of users as they peek in and out of the platforms several times during the day. Furthermore, the error seems to affect the communication of the users, which is always an unwelcome sight.

The #Instagramdown is also trending on Twitter at the time of writing this.

Find your dream job

Sameer

Sameer

I am a technophile, writer, YouTuber, and SEO analyst who is insane about tech and enjoys experimenting with numerous devices. An engineer by degree but a writer from the heart. I run a Youtube channel known as “XtreamDroid” that focuses on Android apps, how-to guides, and tips & tricks.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022