Instagram Launching AMBER Alert To Help Find Missing Children

Amber alerts, which is a brand new feature by Instagram can help find missing children in the area. It is now available to Instagram users in 25 countries. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently announced the tool on Twitter; which will allow individuals to read and share missing child reports in their area.

Amber alert was first launched in 2015 on Facebook; Meta claims that Facebook has assisted police in the recovery of hundreds of missing children.

How do Amber Alerts work?

Image Credit: Instagram

Law enforcement will activate an alert with the new Amber Alert function, and if you are in the specified search area, the alert will appear on your Instagram feed. This warning will include details about the missing child, such as an image, description, abduction location, and more.

Instagram users will be able to share these notifications with others on the platform. To determine whether or not the alert should appear in your feed, the social media platform will use your IP address, location services, and the city indicated on your profile.

“Instagram is a platform focused on the power of photographs, making it a natural fit for the AMBER Alert program,” said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “We know that images are an important tool in the hunt for missing children; and by extending our reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to reach a far larger audience.”

Lastly, The AMBER Alert feature is now available in 25 countries, including the United States, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, New Zealand, Romania, and others. Other countries will be able to use the feature in the following days, according to Instagram.

Amber alerts are an important way we can keep the children of our community safe. How do you feel about this new Instagram feature? comment down below.