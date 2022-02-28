Instagram For iPad Isn’t Coming Because There Aren’t Enough Users

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has said again that the Instagram app for the iPad won’t be a reality anytime soon. Mosseri said that iPad users are “just not a big enough group of people to be a priority.” If you’re on an iPad, you may have to stick with the web version for now.

American YouTuber and tech reviewer Marques Brownlee tweeted, “The year is 2022, and there’s still no proper Instagram app for iPad”. Mosseri’s comments come as a reply to this very tweet. As the discussion went on, we’re not getting an iPad app anytime soon.

Why no Instagram for iPad?

Yup, we get this one a lot. It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

That isn’t true, though, because you can technically use the website from a browser to use it on your iPad. However, there’s no dedicated Instagram for the iPad, which seems like a major miss. The iPad has more screen real-estate and could do with a full-blown app. But so far, Instagram has had a relatively poor tablet experience.

But Adam Mosseri explained things from Instagram’s end about not building an iPad app yet. He said that each surface adds overhead, and the app already supports Android, iOS, web version, and IG Lite and Android being the largest of all. He added that the team is thin, causing delays with Instagram for iPads.

However, Instagram is one of the biggest social media platforms out there. And its parent company Facebook, now Meta, is not short on resources. With the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, we can say that the tablet space is getting more competitive.

That said, it remains to be seen how soon, if ever, Instagram for the iPad will become a reality. The platform will also need to optimize for Android tablets since it doesn’t have a proper landscape mode for tablets either. Do you use an iPad and miss Instagram? Do let us know in the comments.