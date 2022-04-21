Instagram Algorithm Will Promote Original Reels, Limit TikToks

Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri shared a major Instagram algorithm change yesterday. Instagram will now focus more on the original content and monetization of creators. It will not promote reshared content or content re-uploaded from other platforms like TikTok.

It is a bold move that will hurt fan pages and imposter accounts, both of which form a huge chunk of Instagram users.

Adam Mosseri tweeted a short video of him explaining the effect of reuploaded content on Instagram. He wrote that “We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking: Product Tags, Enhanced Tags, and Ranking for originality. Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve.“

Adam explained the reason behind the Instagram Algorithm change for improving the ranking system in the Twitter video. Creators form the backbone of Instagram and when someone reuploads content, it shrinks the revenue stream.

Going forward, the algorithm will give lesser preference to re-uploaded content on Instagram. It means that original posts will get a chance to surface on the ever-crowded social platform.

📣 New Features 📣



We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking:



– Product Tags

– Enhanced Tags

– Ranking for originality



Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve. pic.twitter.com/PP7Qa10oJr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 20, 2022

How will it identify reuploaded content?

Creators and users have a habit of reusing the same content on different platforms. It is a method to get the most out of their creations and gain more eyeballs. But if someone reuploads a TikTok or another platform content on Instagram, the Instagram algorithm won’t recommend it. Adam Mosseri didn’t give a clear answer on how it would happen.

Currently, Instagram uses classifiers to predict a content’s originality. It seems that these classifiers will form a base upon which Instagram will act and make recommendations to users. But determining whether the content is original isn’t so easy.

It might unintentionally curb the reach of many posts and content that actually deserve recognition. One more pressing concern is what if content creators try to reshare their original creations. It is common for creators to create a short video and then publish it on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, etc.

The improved Instagram Algorithm could have a nasty effect on such type of content. Instagram also launched the product tagging feature a few days back. It enables users to embed products in their posts and drive more sales.