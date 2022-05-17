PM Modi Announces India’s First 5G Testbed At TRAI Silver Jubilee Celebration

PM Modi has announced the country’s first 5G Testbed at the silver jubilee celebration of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Further, the PM stated that the government is also aiming for the 6G telecom network rollout.

The tweet made by the PM said, “I Invite youth friends, researchers, and companies to utilize the testing facility for making 5G technology“.

At 11 AM today, I will address the programme marking TRAI’s silver jubilee celebrations. Will also launch a 5G Test Bed, which has been developed by leading institutions to support StartUps and others working on next-gen technologies. https://t.co/0kNuUKH2Pv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2022

The 5G Test bed has come into existence from the arduous efforts of the eight leading institutes of the country. IIT Madras led the project, and facilitators like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society For Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research, and Centre For Excellence in Wireless Technology.

The 5G Testbed was set up at around INR 220 crores which will be available at five different locations. Setting up a local 5G Testbed will help the industry and startups test and validate their projects locally rather than going outside the country.

Further speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi stated that the 5G network rollout would add $450 billion to the country’s economy. PM Modi also said that the 5G Testbed would enhance self-reliance in the era of modern technologies. Further, he added, “This is not just increasing the internet speed but also the pace of development and creating jobs.

Adding the 5G technology will bring positive change in the country’s governance, ease of living, and ease of doing business”. Prime Minister Modi stated that a task force had initiated the process to set up and work on rolling out the 6G network at the end of the decade.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi also shared his vision for the country in the IT sector in the coming years and how the 5G Testbed and 6G network rollout will be vital in its progress.