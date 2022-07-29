“I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss” Anime Has Released Its First Official Trailer

“I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss” is a popular isekai light novel series that began in 2017. It’s still ongoing to this day, and even had a manga adaptation for it as well. But now the series is finally getting a much-deserved anime adaptation set to release this year.

To give you a glimpse of what’s to come, the creators have released the first official trailer of this upcoming anime. You can get a pretty good idea of what to expect with this new promo. So without further ado, let’s check it out.

‘I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss’ Trailer

The trailer gives us a pretty good idea of what the anime will look like and what vibe it will have. It certainly feels like an eccentric comedy isekai with a pretty unique premise. Also, along side the super talented Rie Takahashi in the lead, we get to know more about the additional cast as well.

What is ‘I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss’ about?

The anime is based on the light novel series written by Sarasa Nagase and illustrated by Mai Murasaki. Our story begins when Aileen’s engagement to the prince is unceremoniously ended by the Prince himself. This event replenishes Aileen’s memories, and she realizes she is actually in an Otome game.

Moreover, she is actually the villain of it, destined to get a bad end, aka die. So to survive, Aileen decides the best course of action is to marry the demon lord and tame him. Since she is the villainess, it only makes sense that she would go for the final boss of the game.

The anime is set to premiere this year in October 2022. Moreover, you can expect it to be available to stream online on the usual services like Crunchyroll.

That’s all we have for today. Have you read the original light novel or manga? What are your hopes for the anime? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.