If You Wish Upon Me seems like the perfect blend of the heart-rending goodness of chocolate and the troubled boy in need of healing.Starring Ji Chang-Wook, Sung Dong-il, and Choi Soo-young in lead roles, the drama revolves around a young man who suffered throughout his life attends a hospice hospital as part of community service. And through a series of episodes he and the medical staff cheerfully and brightly grants people’s final desires as they approach the end of their lives.

If You Wish Upon Me : What time is the show set to air?

If You Wish Upon Me episode 1 is slated for release on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:50 PM KST/6.20 PM IST/ 8.50 AM ET. And If You Wish Upon Me episode 2 will air on Thursday, August 11, at the same time. This k-drama will exclusively air on KBS2 in South Korea and on Viki internationally. With 16 episodes in this drama, two episode will be airing each week between August 10 and September 29.

More details about the show

Directed and written by Kim YongWan and Cho RyangSu respectively, the official logline of the show reads: “The story of patients and the caregivers of a hospice department. It is the story of people who dream of ‘well-dying’.”

Inspired by a real organisation in the Netherlands that grants the wishes of terminal cancer patients, Ji Chang Wook will play the role of Yoon Gyeo Re, a man pushed to his limits by a difficult life full of struggles. However, when Yoon Gyeo Re is forced to volunteer at a hospice, he discovers that his life is changing in unexpected ways while assisting in granting wishes of the patients.

Won Ji An portrays Ha Jun Kyung, the human representation of a black swan. She grows up to be a person rooted in death and despair after being abandoned by her parents. When Ha Jun Kyung and Yoon Gyeo Re meet at the hospice, they decide to become each other’s family. However, Ha Jun Kyung develops an obsession with Yoon Gyeo Re, which causes rifts in their relationship.