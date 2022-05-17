Huawei Mate Xs 2 and Watch GT3 Pro Global Launch Announced

Huawei just officially confirmed that they will be holding a global lunch event for the Mate Xs 2 and Watch GT3 Pro with some more products at 2 PM CET.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 specificaion:

The Mate Xs 2 was recently launched in China as a premium foldable with an unconventional outward fold, unlike what we find on the Galaxy Z Fold3 or Oppo Find N. If we talk about the specs, the Mate Xs 2 will feature a 6.5-inch OLED front display and a 7.8 Inch OLED when it’s unfolded.

The screen has a 2480 x 2200p resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz of touch sampling with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut that seems quite impressive on paper.

Image Credit – GSMarena

As for the processor, it will feature the last-gen Snapdragon 888 4G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 521GB of UFS 3.1 storage for the top-end variant.

The camera game will be handed the powerful triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto camera along with a 10.7MP front camera.

Huawei Watch GT3 Pro specification:

The Watch GT3 was launched last October, and now the Pro model is following up with some much-needed spec bump which is already available in China.

It comes with a 46mm & 43mm housing with a sapphire glass protecting the 1.43 inch AMOLED display that boasts a 466×466 resolution. It will be paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and supports Bluetooth 5.2 for better connectivity.

Other than these two major launches, we can also expect to see the highly rumored MatePad SE and Huawei Band7.