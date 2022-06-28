HTC Desire 22 Pro: HTC Launches A Metaverse Friendly Smartphone

It’s been long since HTC lost its foothold in the Android smartphone market. The company hasn’t released a competitive flagship smartphone in years. HTC even tried manufacturing hardware devices for other brands like Google, which also has halted.

However, HTC’s smartphone division isn’t giving up just yet. The company today announced the HTC Desire 22 Pro, which is the successor to last year’s HTC Desire 21 Pro. The company is trying to be a part of the metaverse race with its latest iteration.

With almost everybody trying to capitalize on the so-called metaverse, HTC has followed suit. According to a report from the verge, in the UK, the device is listed at £399 and will start shipping on August 1st.

How is the HTC Desire 22 Pro different?

Image: HTC

Firstly, What separates the HTC Desire 21 Pro from generic Android smartphones is its particular focus on Metaverse functionalities. For starters, the device is designed to be a perfect companion to HTC’s Vive flow VR headset.

Using the VR, you can access what the company is calling a ‘Viveverse,’ HTC’s take on the metaverse. Although the headset is designed to be used with any Android smartphone, it’s still unclear what sets the Desire 22 Pro apart.

It looks like the Viveverse compatibility offered by the company is the main selling factor here. The smartphone comes with various NFT functionalities, as users can manage digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs directly from the phone using the Viverse wallet.

Find your dream job

What features does it come with?

HTC’s Desire 22 Pro is a mid-range phone coming in with a large 6.6-inch, 120 HZ LCD display. The device comes with 8GB of Ram and 128GB of storage with a Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood.

Powering the device will be a 4,520 mah battery supporting 18 watts of quick charge. It will also have 15W of wireless charging as well as support for reverse wireless charging.

The phone comes with three camera lenses with different perspectives on the back. There’s a 64MP rear lens with f/1.8 aperture alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP depth module. In the front, it has a whopping 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera placed inside a punch-hole cut-out.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for easier accessibility on the device. As for software, it will come with Android 12 on board and will have IP67 water and dust resistance. HTC Desire 22 Pro comes in two colors; gold and black and will retail at €459 / £399 in Europe.

Lastly, The approach is very reminiscent of Solana’s recently announced crypto-secure smartphone. As the Desire 22 Pro focuses on the metaverse aspect, the Solana Saga is meant for secure crypto and NFT transactions.

What do you think about focused specific smartphones launching recently? Would you buy them?