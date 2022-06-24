HP Launches New OMEN, Victus Laptops & Desktops With Latest Intel/AMD Processors

HP’s OMEN and Victus range of laptops is one of the most popular in the gaming market. The 2021 Victus laptops were very well received, and the 2022 models of the same were released yesterday, with the latest Intel/AMD processors and NVIDIA’s 3000-series GPUs.

Apart from laptops, HP has also unveiled OMEN and Victus series desktops. In this article, let’s look at everything HP launched at the event.

HP OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 Gaming Laptops

HP

The top-of-the-line OMEN 16 (2022) comes with a 16.1-inch IPS panel with QHD+ resolution, a 3ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

HP promises a whopping 36% increase in CPU performance over last year’s model and better thermals thanks to an added heat pipe and an outflow vent resulting in 14% lesser SSD temperatures and the laptop running 5% quieter.

HP OMEN 17

It’s powered by Intel’s Core i7 12700H combined with either RTX 3070Ti, AMD RX 6650M, or RTX 3080Ti GPUs. The laptop also has an upgradeable DDR5 memory of up to 32GB at 4800 MHz and a 2TB M.2 SSD in the 4th Gen PCIe express slot.

The OMEN 16 starts at Rs 1,09,999 and the 17 costs Rs 1,99,999. Both of them will be available in August.

Find your dream job

HP Victus 15 and Victus 16 Gaming Laptops

HP Victus 15

The 2022 Victus 15 features a 15.6-inch display, ofcourse, and a new OMEN-inspired design. HP says the video quality has been upped by a notch thanks to Temporal Noise Reduction, which identifies noisy areas and cleans them up.

Coming to the processor, the 12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 processors, alongside NVIDIA’s RTX 3050Ti graphics card, will be powering the laptop.

HP Victus 16

The Victus 16, however, received much-needed upgrades with the 16.1-inch FHD+ display clocked at 144Hz, the latest Ryzen 7 6800H, based on AMD’s Zen3+ architecture. On the graphics front, the laptop is powered by the RTX 3050Ti. It also has the same expandable memory spec as the OMEN 16 and 17.

On the memory front, the laptop comes with a 512GB TLC SSD, presumably the PCIe Gen 3.0 in the supported 3×4 slot in the laptop. Victus 15 and 16 prices start at Rs 67,999 and 84,999. The Victus 16 is now available, but the 15’s sales start next month.

OMEN and Victus Desktops

OMEN 45L

HP launched four Desktops — OMEN 45L, 40L, 25L, and Victus 15L. All OMEN desktops are powered by “up to” Intel i7-12700k, RTX 3080 10GB in 45L, and 32 gigs of HyperX DDR4 RAM (2x16GB) clocked at 3733MHz. The settings panel allows you to tweak processor overclocking, fans, BIOS access, RAM frequency, and RGB. The OMEN desktops start at Rs 1,49,999 and are available to purchase.

HP Victus 15L

The Victus 15L desktop, on the other hand, comes with Intel’s i7 12700F or Ryzen 7 5800G with GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8GB. 15L’s pricing starts at Rs 93,999 and is now available to purchase.

What are your thoughts about these machines? Have you used a Victus or OMEN machine before? Let us know in the comments section below.