Here’s How To Zip & Unzip Files On A Chromebook?

Chromebooks are no slouch and are as good as Windows and Mac machines when doing normal day-to-day tasks. One such task that most people do frequently is Zipping and Unzipping files.

While the way Chromebooks handle things is a little different than what most people are used to, they have a steep learning curve. If you’re new to Chromebooks, in this article, look at how to zip and unzip files on the Chromebook.

How to Zip & Unzip on a Chromebook?

Here’s how to zip and unzip files on a Chromebook.

Fossbytes

1. Open the files app from the app menu.

2. Head over to the location of the files that you want to zip.

3. Click on a file that you want to include in the zip file and then hold the “Ctrl” key and select the remaining files you want to zip.

4. Once selected, click on the three-dot menu on the top right side of the files app.

5. Finally, click on Zip selection to zip all the selected files in one zip file.

Chrome OS doesn’t provide Windows or macOS-like shortcuts to extract all the files to a location directly from the zip folder. Instead, you will need to unzip it manually. Here’s how to do it.

Fossbytes

1. Open the files app and head over to the location of the zipped file.

2. Double-click on the zipped file to get inside it.

3. Select all the files, right-click and click “Copy.”

4. Head over to the location where you want to extract the copied zipped file contents.

5. Right-click again and click on “Paste.”

This is how you can zip and unzip files on Linux. Got any doubts? Drop them down in the comments section below.