Here’s How To Watch ‘WWE WrestleMania 38’ Day 1 & 2 For Free

WrestleMania 38, WWE’s biggest pro wrestling spectacle of the year, is almost upon us. The two-day show will bring the hard-hitting action right from Arlington, Texas, U.S. — the same venue where WrestleMania 32 also took place.

This time WrestleMania is headlined by both the greatest of yesteryear and the greatest of the present. The roster for the show includes Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, UFC legend Ronda Rousey, WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more.

Historically, WWE’s biggest show has always had some of the most epic sets. The wrestling industry leader has carried forward this tradition with WrestleMania 38 as well. The company has once again built a set that gives off the vibes of the Colosseum where WWE’s gladiators would battle it out. Not convinced? Just take a look at the official video reveal of WrestleMania 38’s set below.

Since 2020, WrestleMania has evolved from a one-night showdown into a two-night extravaganza. Therefore, WrestleMania 38 will take place over 2 nights on April 2 and April 3 at 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT in the U.S. For Indian residents, the event will air on April 3 and April 4 at 5:30 AM. Moreover, the WrestleMania 38 pre-show will begin two hours before the main show.

Where To Watch WrestleMania 38?

As usual, WrestleMania 38 is another WWE event that will be available exclusively on Peacock for American viewers. The show will stream live on the WWE Network in other parts of the world.

Moving on to India, Sony Pictures Sports Network has the streaming rights for WrestleMania 38. So, the event will air on its live TV channels and SonyLIV OTT app. For the very first time, WrestleMania will air in India in 4 different languages. Viewers can catch the English and Hindi telecast on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 respectively. Whereas, Sony TEN 4 will broadcast the event in Tamil and Telugu according to the region.

How To Watch WrestleMania 38 For Free?

In the U.S., you can watch WrestleMania 38 for free online by using the 7-day trial of Peacock. Whereas in India, you can catch live WrestleMania action via a few easy methods that we often overlook.

Airtel prepaid users can stream the event via XStream if they are using the Rs 148 data pack or an unlimited plan worth Rs 299 or above. On the other hand, Airtel postpaid gives you free XStream access on plans starting from Rs 399.

When it comes to Jio, users having a Jio SIM or ID can simply download the JioTV app and stream WrestleMania 38 on it. JioFiber, which comes with a free 30-day trial, gives subscribers SonyLIV access as a bundled perk on plans worth Rs 999 and above.

Moreover, the WrestleMania pre-show will air on YouTube for free all over the world. You can also set a reminder for the event to catch the action as soon as it kicks off.

Match Card

Day 1

# Match Match type 1 Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair Singles match | Raw Women’s Championship 2 Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs The Miz & Logan Paul Tag team match 3 Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin Singles match 4 The Usos (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Tag team match | SmackDown Tag Team Championship 5 The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs Sheamus & Ridge Holland Tag team match 6 Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs surprise opponent Singles match 7 Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey Singles match | SmackDown Women’s Championship

Day 2

# Match Match type 1 Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs Sasha Banks & Naomi vs Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs Natalya & Shayna Baszler Fatal four-way tag team match | Women’s Tag Team Championship 2 Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn “Anything goes” match 3 Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory Singles match 4 RK-Bro (c) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy Triple-threat tag team match | Raw Tag Team Championship 5 Edge vs AJ Styles Singles match 6 Bobby Lashley vs Omos Singles match 7 Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) “Winner takes all” match for reunifying WWE Championship and Universal Championship

Clearly, the match card for WrestleMania 38 is stacked, to say the least. Tell us which bout you are looking forward to the most in the comments below.