Here’s How To Watch WrestleMania Backlash 2022 For Free

The dust from the war waged at WrestleMania 38 last month has settled. And, from the debris, intense feuds featuring the top WWE athletes have emerged. All this and much more will culminate at WWE’s forthcoming PPV, WrestleMania Backlash.

This year’s event is set to feature superstars such as Cody Rhodes, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE World Champion Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and more. The trailblazing in-ring action will take place at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, U. S.

When and where to watch WrestleMania Backlash 2022?

India:

According to the Indian Standard Time, the schedule translates to Monday, May 9, 5:30 AM. Fans can tune in to the show on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). Additionally, they can watch the online stream on SonyLIV.

The U. S.:

For American viewers, WrestleMania Backlash is set to unfold on Sunday, May 8 at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET. The event will stream online on Peacock exclusively.

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash 2022 for free?

India:

Airtel customers can stream the WWE event online using XStream, given they have a prepaid plan starting from Rs 299 or a postpaid plan worth Rs 399 and above. The same benefit is also available with Rs 148 data pack. In addition to that, XStream Fiber owners can stream WrestleMania Backlash via XStream on plans worth Rs 499 and more.

Moving on, Jio customers can watch the event for free on the JioTV app by logging in with their Jio ID. Moreover, JioFiber subscribers can catch the action via the bundled SonyLIV subscription available on prepaid plans starting from Rs 999 and postpaid plans starting from Rs 599.

The U. S.:

If you are in the U. S. and haven’t used Peacock yet, you can watch WrestleMania Backlash for free using the OTT platform’s 7-day free trial.

Match Card

# Match Match type 1 Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey “I Quit” match | SmackDown Women’s Championship 2 Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) vs The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) 6-man tag team match 3 Cody Rhodes vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins Singles match 4 AJ Styles vs Edge Singles match 5 Bobby Lashley vs Omos Singles match 6 Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss Singles match

Although short on title matches, the aforementioned card still looks tempting, thanks to the top wrestlers and grueling rivalries on showcase. For similar streaming-related information, check out our dedicated section.