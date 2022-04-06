How To Watch “Return To Space” For Free Online?

“Return to space” is a new American documentary which chronicles SpaceX’s two decade mission to send NASA astronauts back into space. Furthermore the film will also give the viewer a closer look into the future of Space exploration and travel.

If you’re into these sort of topics, the the documentary is must watch. With that said, where can you watch it? Can you watch it online? And if you can watch it online, can you do it for free? Let’s answer all that and more down below.

Where to watch ‘Return to space’ online?

Image Credit: Netflix

The documentary film will be released for streaming on April 7, 2022. And the platform for it is going to be the streaming giant Netflix. Moreover Netflix is the official distributor of this film and will be the exclusive streaming platform for it. You can check it out by heading on over to this page.

How to watch ‘Return to space’ for free on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix, the platform the film is being released on, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

How is ‘Return to space’?

The film will follow the stories of SpaceX and also its charismatic but polarizing owner Elon Musk. More specifically the company’s two decade long mission to send NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back to the international space station.

The documentary is helmed by Oscar winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. With this documentary they aim to not only to give us a closer of SpaceX and Elon Musk but also space travel as a whole. The film will hammer in the fact that commercial space travel might not be too distant of a dream now.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited for this upcoming documentary film? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.