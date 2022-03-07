How To Watch ‘Outlander’ Season 6 For Free?

“Outlander” season 6 is the sixth installment of the fantastic historical drama series based on the book of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. It is about a nurse in World War II who somehow travels back in time to Scotland 1743 where she ends up becoming part of a huge rebellion.

Since the show began in 2014, we have had 5 awesome seasons with the 6th season airing right now. If you’re interested in the show, then you probably want to know where to watch it online? Well, this article will tell you exactly that and also how to do it for free. So without further ado, let’s get right to it.

Where to watch ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Online?

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Just like all other seasons, the drama is releasing exclusively on the streaming platform Starz on a weekly basis. You can check it out on this page. Although it is also available on Netflix, the streaming giant only has access to seasons 1 to 4 for now with no info on when the rest of the episodes will be added to it.

We suggest you stick to Starz to catch the latest episodes of this awesome drama series. But that doesn’t mean Netflix does not have some great shows releasing right now. One of which is “Pieces of Her”, a new thriller show based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel. You can read all about it in our article right here.

What can I expect from ‘Outlanders’ season 6?

We saw season 5 all the way back in 2020 which ended on a very stressful note with Claire’s rescue after getting assaulted by Lionel Brown and his men. But it looks like the new season will be even more stressful. Since the Christine family is now in town and more importantly the revolutionary war is now looming as well.

Another thing to note about the sixth season is the number of episodes. There will only be 8 of them in this installment. This is very low compared to the usual 12-14 episodes. However, a seventh season has already been greenlit which will have a staggering 16 episodes in it.

That’s all we have for this article. What do you think will happen in the latest season of this historical drama? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.