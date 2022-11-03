Enola Holmes 2: How To Watch It For Free Online

The time for a hair-raising mystery story is here as Enola Holmes 2 prepares to hit the screen. For fans of the first part, the sequel is nothing short of sheer excitement as the lady sleuth takes on her next challenge.

For those who don’t know, the movie takes inspiration from a fiction novel series, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” by Nancy Springer. Continuing where its 2020 prequel Enola Holmes left off, it focuses on the namesake detective’s inaugural case.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular Enola Holmes and Henry Cavill as Enola’s brother Sherlock Holmes. Apart from the duo, other notable cast members include Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, and Susie Wokoma as Edith Holmes.

Where to watch Enola Holmes 2?

Despite losing some major titles, Netflix is still home to some of the most anticipated movies and shows, including Enola Holmes 2. The mystery movie will roll out on the platform this Friday, November 4, 2022. Moreover, you can start streaming it from 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

How to watch Enola Holmes 2 for free?

Although Netflix normally charges users a subscription fee for streaming content, there are certain exceptions. Interested viewers can claim free Netflix streaming bundled with a range of other services you might already be using.

From telecom companies to internet service providers, a host of popular sources provide Netflix-related perks. You can watch Enola Holmes 2 and many more Netflix movies using one of the plans mentioned below.

We’ve already seen Enola enhance her detective IQ and solve her first unofficial mystery in the first part. Finally, it’ll be interesting to witness how she finds her way out of the proverbial maze of her new case. By the way, do you prefer Enola over her more popular sleuth sibling Sherlock? Tell us in the comments below.