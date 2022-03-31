How To Watch “Bheeshma Parvam” For Free Online?

“Bheeshma Parvam” is an Indian Malayalam language crime drama film starring the massively popular actor Mammootty. The film hit theaters on March 3, 2022, and has been a massive success in box office sales and critical response.

But the thing with theatrical releases is that going to the cinema and buying tickets is a bit of a hassle. So many of us prefer to watch films at home. So is there a way to watch this movie online? If so, can you do it for free? Let’s answer all that and more in this guide.

Where to watch ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ online?

This might be a shock, but the film is coming to streaming a lot earlier than you think. The film will see its OTT release on April 1, 2022, which is not even a month after release. Furthermore, the platform to bag the rights for this awesome film is Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ for free on Disney+ Hotstar?

Sadly, Disney+ Hotstar, the platform on which the film is being released, is not free. You have to buy a subscription if you want access to its amazing catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

Free Account with Jio Postpaid plans starting at Rs. 399 Free Account with Airtel Postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. Free Account with Vi prepaid plans at Rs 401. Using super coins with Flipkart Plus. Free with Tata Sky Mobile TV. Month free membership with Xbox Gamepass.

Is ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ worth watching?

The film is about Micheal, head of a crime family played by Mammootty. As for the plot, the film is a classic crime drama that mixes family-related stories focusing on intense gang violence. Moreover, the film seems like an iteration of the Mahabharata epic set in the gangster film.

As for the public response, the film has been a massive success, with its earnings being clocked at around Rs. 115 Crores. As for the critics, that too can be seen by the stellar 8.7 rating on IMDb. So this is a crime family drama you have to check out.

That’s all we have for today. Will you be watching this film by streaming now? Have you seen it already? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.