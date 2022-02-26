How To Watch “1883” Episode 10 (Finale) For Free?

“1883” is an ongoing prequel series of the hit franchise “Yellowstone.” The show is all about the Dutton family as they traverse the harsh journey through the Great Plains to reach Montana. As of right now, we have had 9 fantastic episodes with 1883 Episode 10 just around the corner.

And the wait is not that long either. The episode comes out on February 27, 2022. Moreover, just like the other episodes, it will follow the standard time of 3 am ET.

Now that you know how long to wait for, let’s talk about which platform you will be watching it on. And while we’re at it, we’ll also tell you all about how to watch the episode for free. So without further ado, let’s get right to it.

Where to watch ‘1883’ episode 10 online?

The prequel has been airing exclusively on the streaming platform Paramount+. So as expected, the new episode will also be airing on it. You can watch the latest episode and the already released ones right here.

How to watch ‘1883’ Episode 10 for free on Paramount+?

Sadly, Paramount+, the show’s platform, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are specific ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

1. Free 7-day trial

2. Free Trial availed from Amazon Prime

3. Free with T-Mobile and Sprint plans.

What can I expect from ‘1883’ episode 10?

The last episode was truly hard one to watch. We knew from episode 8 that things are going to get intense, but no one could’ve seen episode 9 coming. Josef was bitten by a rattlesnake, Elsa was mortally injured in the native’s attack which killed Cookie and many others.

However, the next episode is looking even grittier than what we saw before. Elsa is sure to die because of getting shot, the question is will she even be able to meet Sam before that? Not to mention Josef, who is also about to die because of the snakebite. What more tragedy this series has in mind for us is something you’ll have to wait to find out.

That’s it for this article. What are your thoughts and expectations from the new episode? Let us know in the comments below.