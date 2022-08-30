How To Use Snapchat Dual Camera To Capture The Perfect Narrative?

Snapchat is yet again introducing another unique way of chatting. You can now enjoy multiple perspectives at the same time with the newly introduced Dual Camera feature from Snapchat.

Snapchat takes a lot of pride in having a large and creative community. And to embrace it, the company has come up with this new innovative new feature. However, let’s see how to enable Dual camera mode on Snapchat.

Snapchat dual Camera

Image: Snapchat

When you open Snapchat, you’ll notice a new icon in the camera toolbar. You can begin creating Snaps and Stories, as well as more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective with a single tap. Dual Camera comes in four different layouts: vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout.

Snapchatters can also use their favorite Snapchat creative tools, such as music, stickers, and lenses. According to Snapchat, Dual Camera is a creative way for its community to capture exciting moments while also being a part of the memory – such as rocking out at a music festival – or everyday moments such as your culinary adventures in the kitchen.

It might take a while to roll out for Android.

Although the update has been rolled out for iOS, it’s bad news for Android users as it might be coming in the upcoming months. So if you are an iOS user, you can try the Dual Camera mode today on Snapchat by yourself.

In its newsroom, Snap also mentioned that it has a spotlight creator reward program in which it awards millions of dollars to eligible Snapchatters who create the best Spotlight Snaps. What do you think about the new Dual Camera feature in Snapchat? Comment down below.