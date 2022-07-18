Chromebooks are great devices for students, but Google has added a few features in the past few years that not only make Chromebooks great for education but also for educators who juggle between meetings and making engaging demos for students.

One of the recent additions to Chrome OS is Screencast, which, as the name suggests, can help you record yourself and your Chromebook screen while allowing you to write on display using a markup tool. This feature could come in extremely handy if you’re an instructor in an institute or if your work involves recording yourself and drawing on the screen.

How to use Screencast on Chromebook

1. Head over to the app menu and click on the Screencast app icon to open it.

2. Go through the setup instructions. It should be quite straightforward.

3. Once done, click on the “New Screencast” button.

4. You will then be asked to select a screen or an area on the screen that you want to record.

5. Once you select that, all you need to do is press the record button inside the selected area, and your Chromebook will start recording the screen and generating a transcript.

You can view the recorded sessions from the same app. Once the processing is done, click on the recorded video to open it, and you’ll find the transcript on the right.

By clicking on the timestamp in the transcript, you can jump to that part of the session. Pretty handy, right?

What are your thoughts about this feature? Do you know an app for Chrome OS that does the same but in a better way? Let us know in the comments section below.