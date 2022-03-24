Instagram Adds ‘Favorites’ And ‘Following’ Features To Control Your Feed: Here’s How To Use It

Instagram has rolled out new ‘Favorites’ and ‘Following’ features to allow users to see content from only the people they follow or content from their favorite people. Their feed will now look like what the old Instagram app suggested, i.e., the content from the people you follow will be shown first.

Posts from both ‘Favorite and Following’ will be pushed in chronological order, allowing you to get to the content that your Favorites and the people that you follow posted first.

Use Favorites to see the most recent posts from the accounts you’ve added to your favorites list. You can add up to 50 accounts to your list, and make changes to this list at any time — people are not notified when they are added or removed. Posts from accounts on your favorites list will also show up higher in your home feed, as shown by a star icon. Instagram Blog

How to use ‘Favorites’ & ‘Following’ features on Instagram?

Abubakar Mohammed – Fossbytes

1. Make sure that your Instagram app is up-to-date by going to the App Store or the Google Play Store.

2. Open the Instagram app from the app menu.

3. On the home page, tap on the Instagram text in the top left corner.

4. Tap on either ‘Following’ or ‘Favorites’ to see the content from the people you follow only, and tap on Favorites for content from your Favorites.

Another Instagram feature that was recently rolled out, which you might want to check out, is the ability to tag all products in a post. What are your thoughts about this new feature? Let us know in the comments section below.