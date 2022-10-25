Google Chat Custom Emoji Are Here To Compete With Slack; How To Use Them

Emojis are fun as they break the monotonous cycle of typing and communicating only using text. Google workspace has had emoji support for quite a long but is now bringing custom emojis to Google Chat. Building custom emojis is a trend that has escalated quickly in the last few years. Even if it is an organizational workspace, participants still need to express themselves in the best possible way.

Google plans to offer the custom emojis feature along with admin controls. So, your workspace admin can tweak permissions and even modify emoji creations or block certain participants from creating them.

Google workspace’s custom emojis feature

If you are a Google workspace user, you will see the functionality in the coming weeks. The rollout will begin and may take some time to arrive, depending on your region. You can use any image to create a custom emoji and then use them. It will be available to all the participants, but guests cannot use them. So, think wisely before creating and using a custom emoji. If it’s something not meant for everyone, it’s best to avoid them.

The emoji creation feature will be active by default in the Google workspace. But the admin can disable the emoji feature altogether or for specific users in a workspace. Google workspace custom emojis will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. However, if you have a personal Google Account, you won’t be able to use that feature.

Image: Google

Google shared that the rollout will first focus on offering admin controls. Once that is done, the regular rollout for everyone will commence. It could take up to November end or December to reflect in your Google workspace account. Google rolled out multiple useful features and recently made changes to the Meet and Chat apps. Note that you won’t see the custom emoji feature if the workspace admin disables it for you or the organization altogether.