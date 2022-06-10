How To Set Up & Use ExpressVPN On Windows PCs? [Guide]

ExpressVPN is doubtlessly an excellent choice when it comes to selecting VPNs. You’ll need to set up if you choose ExpressVPN as your preferred VPN provider to buy a subscription. Likewise, this guide will demonstrate how to install, set up, and use ExpressVPN on your Windows PC.

ExpressVPN provides its services on numerous platforms, so you can use the VPN wherever you want. Whether it’s for streaming region-locked content or accessing blocked websites, you can do it all. Moreover, setting up the app on Windows is exceptionally uncomplicated.

Set up and use ExpressVPN on Windows

You will need to subscribe to a VPN to download and use it. Hence, visit the ExpressVPN website and choose a plan that best fits your needs. To learn all about ExpressVPN’s plans and pricing, check our article.

1. Visit the ExpressVPN website to download the app.

2. If you’re not signed in, you must sign in to your account.

Note: If you don’t have an account already, create an account and subscribe to a recurring plan from here.

3. Further, the VPN’s dashboard page will open. There, click on the “Download for Windows” button.

4. Then, select the download option on the downloads page. Also, do not close the download page.

5. Open the setup file you just downloaded, and click on the “Sign in” button.

6. The app will prompt you to click “Yes” while installing. Select the option when prompted.

7. Further, you will now see a screen asking you to enter the activation code. Open the download page you previously visited in your web browser, copy the activation code, paste it into the ExpressVPN app, and click on the “Continue” button. This is a crucial step to successfully setting up and using ExpressVPN.

8. You will now see the main screen of the ExpressVPN app as the setup process is complete. Select a location by clicking on the location button.

9. Finally, click the circular power button to connect to your selected location’s VPN server and use ExpressVPN.

Note: While ExpressVPN allows you to log in to your account on unlimited devices, you can only connect to a VPN server on five devices simultaneously.

Conclusion

The process to set up and use ExpressVPN doesn’t take much time and is pretty hefty. After setting up the app for Windows, you can browse its settings by clicking on the hamburger menu and visiting the options screen. Likewise, you can modify the protocol, manage your account, and choose how the app works on your system.

Moreover, the ExpressVPN app is available on several other platforms like macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and gaming consoles. You can visit their website and follow the on-screen instructions to set up the VPN on other devices. On Windows, you can also install and use the ExpressVPN browser extension to use the VPN conveniently while browsing the internet.