Quick Steps On How To Use 5G On iPhone

Apple has rolled out iOS 16.2 update that brings 5G to supported devices. If you have an iPhone 12, 13, or 14, you can update it with iOS 16.2 and start using it on your iPhone. Here are the quick steps to use 5G on iPhone.

While the next section has the steps to use 5G on an iPhone, read this article to the end for FAQs and helpful tips to make full use of 5G on your device.

How to use 5G on iPhone

1. Open Settings

2. Go to Mobile Data/Cellular data

3. Select the SIM on which you want to enable 5G. If your operator supports 5G, you’ll see the option on the next screen.

4. Select Voice & Data

5. Choose 5G Auto or 5G On. The difference between these is in the FAQs section below

5G on iPhone FAQs