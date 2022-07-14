How To Unlock Your Phone Without Password?

We all use different methods for unlocking our phones. However, sometimes we forget our numeric password, pattern, or custom PIN. Thankfully, there are ways to unlock your phone without a password or losing your data.

Users can easily unlock their phones by resetting their phones. However, they will lose their data with this process. Fortunately, you can also unlock your Android phone without a password using third-party apps and USB debugging.

How do I unlock my phone without a Password?

The most obvious way to unlock your phone is a hard reset. The method to do this can differ depending on the manufacturer. This process will erase all your data and reset your device to how you bought it.

1. Long press the power key and select power off.

2. Hold the Power and Volume Down buttons until you feel a vibration.

3. Your phone will enter recovery mode

4. You can do a factory reset to unlock your phone.

Reset your phone using Find My Device

This method will also reset your device to its factory settings. You must set up the device and sign in to your Google Account again.

1. Go to Google’s Find My Device webpage.

2. Select the device you want to unlock

3. Click on the “Erase device” to reset your phone.

How to unlock your phone? (DroidKit)

The other option is to use DroidKit, which can unlock a phone without a password, pattern lock, PIN, fingerprint, face recognition, etc. It can also help you recover your data without any backup. It helps recover lost data from your Google account, SD card, or SIM card. However, these options are pretty limited too.

1. Install Droidkit on your PC.

2. Connect your Android phone to the computer via a USB cable.

3. Open Droidkit and select Screen Unlocker.

4. Click on Remove Now

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to wipe the cache partition and put your phone into recovery mode.

6. Once the process is complete, your phone will be unlocked.

Unlock your phone using ADB

This method only works if you have enabled USB debugging on your Android phone.

1. Connect your Android phone to your PC.

2. Open a command prompt window in your ADB installation directory.

3. Type in the following command and press enter.

adb shell rm /data /system/gesture.key

4. Reboot your phone, and your lock screen will be unlocked.

Conclusion

So these are just some of the ways you can unlock your Android phone without a password. However, if you are an iPhone user, you can check out our other article on how to bypass your iPhone passcode.