How To Tweak Your Resume To Get A Gaming Job?

Hands up if you want a gaming job! There’s a lot of scope in this exciting industry. From developers to testers, product managers, games marketing, copywriting, and UI and UX design, there’s also the other side: those who play professionally or host live streams. As we say: the scope is huge, and the talent mix is just as wide.

So, do you want to work in a role within the gaming industry? You’ll need to tweak your résumé to catch the attention of recruiters and hiring managers.

Here are a few key areas to pay close attention to

1. Use a Summary

This should be a paragraph that introduces the reader to your résumé. It should be a concise summation of your experience, skills, and abilities in the gaming field. Further, it will be placed at the very top of your CV. Keep it short but full of relevant details.

2. Show your skills

Depending on the role you are applying for, highlight your industry-related competencies. These are what indicate you can do the job. Make sure to list your relevant hard, soft and technical skills too. Check the job posting and ensure some or all of the requirements in the ad match up with your skill sets, as this is how a recruiter will shortlist you as a candidate.

3. Add your interests

This is where you can safely leave off most other types of CVs. But for a gaming role, it’s still pretty relevant. You can list the industry events you’ve attended. It includes the games you love to play, and any involvement in gaming leagues or teams, for example.

Ready to apply? We have three jobs listed below across gaming and cybersecurity that are worth a look, and there are thousands more on the Fossbytes Job Board too.

Compliance QA Tester – Sony (Night Shift) and Rockstar Games

Rockstar Lincoln is on the lookout for a talented PlayStation Compliance Tester. These include people with a passion for compliance and the video game industry. You’ll be testing various genres of games, learning and analyzing all elements of the title’s functionality. It also includes gameplay, UI, hardware interaction, messaging, and checking title functionality against various manufacturer-specified guidelines, finding and reporting scenarios where these guidelines are not closely adhered to.

You will work closely with the development and production teams to identify and prioritize issues for progression through the project life cycle. To apply, you’ll need six months of experience in PlayStation compliance testing and strong knowledge and interpretation of compliance documentation and technical requirements, applying this accurately and consistently throughout all tasks and checks. A complete understanding of the native systems and features of one or more PlayStation platforms, such as PlayStation 4 or 5, is also required. Apply now.

Supervisor, Brand Management MOBA, Northern Europe, Riot Games

As a Supervisor, Brand Management focused on Riot’s League of Legends products; you will lead efforts to reach and engage players primarily around MOBA products and experiences in Northern Europe. You’ll directly supervise an influencer manager and work closely with them to reach high-impact local creators to deepen fan connection with the products and experiences in your category.

You will lead product marketing plans for the games, esports, and experiences that engage regional players. You will have five or more years experience in gaming or interactive entertainment and a deep understanding of the Northern Europe market. Apply now.

Principal Testing and Validation – Red Team (Global), TikTok

As a direct report to the Head of Global Cyber and Data Defense (GCDD), the Principal Testing and Validation – Red Team (Global) role leads a team with the responsibility of proactively identifying, addressing, testing, and analysis of vulnerabilities; and identifying security weakness of products, applications, infrastructure. Your responsibilities in these areas will extend to the global TikTok environment. You will work with cross-functional teams to proactively improve the security posture through a shared services model.

Consequently, you will lead a team performing red teaming activities. In addition, it includes creating product kill chain narratives, attacking analysis, identifying vulnerabilities, knowledge transfer of attack methodologies and Zero Days, and producing post-mortem data to inform defense teams. You’ll need one or more programming/scripting languages, in-depth knowledge of databases for reporting (SQL language), and working knowledge of the applications of AI in security. Apply now.

By Kirstie McDermott, Senior Content Manager, Amply