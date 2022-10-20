If you’ve recently bought a new Android phone and are not aware of how to transfer contacts from your old Android device, let’s look at how to transfer contacts from one Android phone to another Android phone in a jiffy.

Buying a new phone could be exciting, but transferring content from your old Android phone to your new Android phone takes some time. While it’s still not as easy as switching between iPhones, the process of switching between Android phones has gotten a lot simpler in the past few years.

There are multiple ways to transfer contacts from one phone to another. However, if Contacts sync was already enabled on your previous device, you may want to check your contacts list once again. If the list is empty, here’s how to sync contacts.

Fossbytes

1. On your old Android device, open the Settings app.

2. Go to Passwords and accounts and tap your main account’s email address.

3. Tap Account sync.

4. Toggle on Contacts and wait for it to sync and back up your contacts.

5. Finally, on your new phone, toggle on Contacts sync and give it some time to restore all the contacts.

If you’ve lost access to your Google account or, for any reason, are unable to sync your contacts, you could still manually backup contacts and transfer them from one Android phone to another using the Google Contacts app. Here’s how to do it.

Fossbytes

1. On your older device, install Google Contacts from the Google Play Store.

2. Once installed, open it and go to Fix and manage.

3. Tap Export to file, choose the account to export contacts from, and tap Export to .vcf file.

4. Finally, tap save and wait for the confirmation.

5. To make the process easier, you can also directly export it to your Google Drive, tap Import from file on your new Android device, and select the .vcf file to import contacts.

Tip: If you don’t like using Google Drive, you can use Google’s Nearby Share, an Apple AirDrop alternative, to quickly move files from one Android device to another Android device.

And that’s how you can transfer contacts from one Android phone to another. Have you previously switched between two Android devices? What was your experience like, and what difficulties did you face? Let us know in the comments section below.