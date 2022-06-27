Facebook Twitter Instagram
How To Reset Browser Settings In Edge?

Make a fresh start at Edge.

how to reset browser settings in edge

Resetting the browser restores its original or default settings and makes it as good as new. Sometimes, this is important for getting rid of tenacious browser errors. This guide shows you how to reset browser settings in Edge.

Doing a browser reset in Edge means deleting all your custom settings (homepage, start-up page, pinned tabs, preferred search engines, etc.), extensions, and temporary data such as cache and cookies. But, at the same time, it will retain your bookmarks/favorites, saved passwords, and even browser history.

While you can reset browser settings in Edge using the built-in method, you would have to take the manual way when it comes to its mobile version. Below, we have covered both methods step-by-step.

Reset browser settings in Edge

Resetting Edge on PC

  1. Open Edge browser and click on the ellipsis icon in the top-right corner.
ellipsis button in edge

2. From the menu options, click on “Settings.”

settings option in menu edge

3. From the panel on the left, choose “Reset settings.”

reset settings tab in edge

4. Click on “Restore settings to their default values.”

reset settings to default values button in edge

5. Finally, hit “Reset” when prompted to confirm your decision.

reset settings to default values button in edge

Resetting Edge on mobile

While you can easily reset browser settings in Edge’s desktop version, there is no equivalent option in its mobile version. Therefore, you would need to clear Edge’s app data to get similar results as a reset. , follow the steps given below.

Android:

  1. Tap and hold the Edge app and tap on the info button.
edge android info button

2. Select “Clear data.”

edge android clear data button

3. Choose “Manage space.”

manage space button edge android

4. Press the “CLEAR ALL DATA” button.

edge storage screen clear all data button android

5. Now, tap “OK” to confirm your decision and reset the Edge data.

iOS:

For iOS users, there’s no way to delete the user data specifically. Hence, they will need to delete the entire app and install it again. Here are the steps for the same if you need to refresh your memory.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. From the menu, select “General.”
general in settings menu ios

3. Tap on “iPhone Storage.”

iphone storage in general

4. Look up Edge in the list and tap on it.
5. Click on “Delete App” to confirm the deletion.

delete edge app ios

6. Install Edge once again from the App Store.

That rounds up our guide on how to reset Edge browser settings. For similar how-tos related to Microsoft’s browser, such as how to set homepage and start-up page in Edge, do check out our dedicated section.

