How To Reply To A Specific Message In Slack | Easy Steps

When multiple people participate in an online conversation, there are increased chances for miscommunication. There can be misunderstandings and confusion arising from all of their messages simultaneously. Consequently, it can be hard to figure out which message is intended for whom. In this article, we’ll tell you how to reply to a specific Slack message to avoid such scenarios.

This super useful feature overcomes the aforementioned communication barrier by creating a reply thread under a particular message. As long as you are referring to something that stems out of a certain message, you may continue to use their reply thread.

When should I reply to a message directly?

There’s no doubt that Slack channels are a great way for multiple users to come together for a common goal. However, you can invite a string of messages one after another. In that case, being able to reply to a specific message comes as a big help.

Even when you’re engaged in a one-on-one Slack conversation, there are instances where you might want to talk about or highlight something mentioned earlier in the chat. Here again, you can use direct message replies to your benefit.

Steps to reply to a specific message in Slack

Replying to a Slack message on desktop

In the desktop app, click on any Slack conversation to see its messages. Hover the cursor over the desired message and click on the Reply in thread button (chat bubble icon).

3. Now, a separate panel will load up to the right of your screen. You can use its text field to send replies to that particular message’s thread.

4. As usual, type in your message and click on the Send button.

Replying to a Slack message on mobile

In the mobile app, tap on a conversation to see its messages. Tap and hold the desired message until a menu pops up. From the menu, select Reply in thread.

4. Next, type in your message and hit the Send button.

Replying in a message thread can make Slack conversations much clearer and more productive. Therefore, this feature overcomes barriers and facilitates communication on Slack.

If you’re interested in more Slack tips, such as how to create a user group, check out our dedicated section.