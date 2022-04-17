How To Recover Deleted Emails From Gmail? Step-By-Step Guide

Nothing haunts us more than the regret of having done something only to realize soon we shouldn’t have done it. This effect occurs when we suddenly need something that we recently deleted. This article tells you how to recover deleted emails from Gmail.

You can easily recover the emails you deleted within the past 30 days in Gmail. However, when it comes to even older emails, recovery becomes a bit tricky and is only possible via the admin console. Admins can restore emails deleted up to 55 days ago. Below, we describe the steps for email recovery in both cases.

How to recover deleted emails in Gmail?

On desktop/laptop:

Visit Gmail and log in to your account. Move your cursor to the menu in the left panel and scroll down. Then, click on “More.”

3. Scroll down and select “Bin” or “Trash.”

4. Click on the box next to the deleted email you want to retrieve.

5. Click on the “Move to” button and select where you want to restore the deleted email. In this example, I’m selecting the “inbox” as the destination.

On mobile:

Open the Gmail app and sign in. Tap on the hamburger menu in the top-left corner.

3. Scroll down and select “Bin.”

4. Tap on the sender’s picture/logo to select the corresponding email. Then, press the vertical ellipsis icon near the top-right corner.

5. Select “Move to.”

6. Tap on the desired destination for the recovered email. In this demo, I’m selecting “Primary” to send the email back to my inbox.

How do I recover emails deleted over 30 days ago as an admin in Gmail?

If you want to recover an old deleted email from a Gmail account monitored by an organization, the Google admin for your organization can help. The admin account can restore deleted emails, for any user, for up to 25 days after their deletion from the Bin folder.

Visit “admin.google.com” and log in to your Google admin account on a desktop or laptop. On the admin console homepage, select “Users.” Search for the user whose deleted messages you want to restore from the list. Hover your cursor over the user. Then, select “More options” and click on “Restore data.” Choose the appropriate date range for which you want to restore the data. While choosing the type of data, select “Gmail.” Click on “Restore” to complete the process.

After this, the recovered data will be available for the corresponding user in Gmail. Interestingly, you might even be able to recover deleted emails from more than 55 days back if your organization account uses Google Vault.

To learn about more useful Gmail tips, check out our dedicated guide.

FAQs