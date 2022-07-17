How To Receive Money From Friends & Family On PayPal?

Did you also create a PayPal account to send and receive money online? If yes, it was a great choice as you can send and receive money to your friends, family, or customers. This guide will demonstrate how to receive money on PayPal from anyone, even if they don’t have a PayPal account.

To receive money, you must log in to your PayPal account on its website or mobile app and share your profile. Likewise, anyone who opens your profile link can send money to you via standard payment methods. While some features are unavailable on the PayPal website, you can still access its send and receive features.

How do I receive money on PayPal?

To receive money online, follow the steps below to log in and access your PayPal account.

1. Log in to your PayPal account on the PayPal website or mobile app.

2. Once logged in, you will be redirected to the platform’s dashboard.

3. Further, visit PayPal’s “Send and Request” section.

4. Click on the Request button to open the receiving options.

5. Enter the relevant person’s email address on the search bar.

Note: The sender does not need a PayPal account to send you money. Likewise, the said person will get a payment request via which they can transfer money to your PayPal account.

6. Alternatively, you can share your profile’s link, which anyone can open to send you money.

Conclusion

Transferring money on PayPal is exceptionally uncomplicated, even if you are a new PayPal user. The best part of receiving money from your friends, family, or customers on PayPal is that the sender doesn’t need to have a dedicated PayPal account. Hence, they can use payment methods like credit or debit cards to transfer money via PayPal.