How To Message Yourself On WhatsApp? [New Update]

WhatsApp is finally implementing a long-requested feature that will let users message themselves. This feature will let users in saving & take notes, save important information, documents, and much more. The update is slowly rolling out to users, but you can technically still message yourself on WhatsApp even without the feature.

WABeta first noticed the feature in the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS (version 2.22.23.74). The user’s personal contact number will show up within the contact list. Another option to “Message yourself” will appear when a user selects the new chat option.

This message will be visible on all linked devices and end-to-end encrypted. Users can already use a similar feature on Messenger, Slack, and Signal. However, the WhatsApp self-message feature has been used since before the update, albeit in an indirect manner.

So in this article, we will showcase how to message yourself on WhatsApp with the new and old methods.

How do you message yourself on WhatsApp?

New Method

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Select the New Chat option in the bottom right corner. (Top right on iOS)

3. Select Message yourself on the contact screen.

4. Now, you can easily message yourself on WhatsApp.

Note: If you don’t have the update, use the following methods to message yourself on WhatsApp.

Old Method (Group)

1. Open WhatsApp and create a new group.

2. Select a trusted contact and add them to the group.

3. Name the group ‘You,’ ‘Me,’ or whatever you like.

4. Remove the contact so that you are the only person in the group.

Old Method (WhatsApp Web)

1. Open your browser and enter the link was.me//(country code)(WhatsApp number) with no spaces.

Note: The final link will look something like this ‘wa.me//91XXXXXXXXXX‘

2. On the website, select Continue to Chat > Open WhatsApp Web.

3. Log in to WhatsApp Web through the QR code.

4. You will see a chat box where you can message yourself through WhatsApp Web.

5. Users can also search for their own content by typing ‘You’ in the search box.

This feature is helpful in saving important information, such as usernames, addresses, one-time passwords, links, or even an image. Let us know what you think about the newest WhatsApp feature in the comment section below.