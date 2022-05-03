Apart from love and acknowledgment, creators need money to keep creating. For musicians, there are ways to make money on SoundCloud. You can monetize your tracks on SoundCloud and make money through royalties, ads, and more.

It’s easy to monetize your music on SoundCloud, and there are a couple of ways to do it. However, SoundCloud monetization is available in select regions, and it also has its parameters. For instance, you have to be an independent creator and have the sole right to your tracks. You can check the eligibility criteria here.

If you are eligible, then it is time to start the process.

How to make money on SoundCloud

You have to get a SoundCloud Pro Unlimited or Repost by SoundCloud subscription to make money on SoundCloud. Pro Unlimited includes access to Repost by SoundCloud, so it is up to you which one you want to get. You can try a Pro Unlimited subscription from this link.

If you land the eligibility criteria and get a Pro Unlimited plan, you can start monetizing your tracks. Here are the steps to make money on SoundCloud.

1. Upload the track you want to monetize. You can see the steps to upload your track here.

2. Once done, go to the Metadata tab and enter the ISRC code for the track. You can also ask SoundCloud to generate this code for you. It allows the platform to streamline royalties.

3. Head to the Monetization tab and select the regions where you want to monetize your track.

4. Double-check everything and hit the Save button.

5. Wait a while and refresh your profile. You’ll see a $ sign next to the track, which means it is successfully monetized.

Why should you monetize on SoundCloud?

SoundCloud is a community-fueled platform, and it allows you to distribute to other platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. Monetizing lets you make money from SoundCloud and gives you more control and insights.

A SoundCloud Pro Unlimited subscription gives you advanced audience insights, track background art, featured profiles, and banner click-throughs. While you’ll have to pay for the subscription, you can kickstart your career, get more insights, and eventually make more money.