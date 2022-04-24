How To Make Certain Emails Automatically Go To A Label In Gmail?

With the number of emails an average user receives daily, it is likely that your Gmail inbox could soon become a congested mess if you don’t pay attention. As a consequence, essential emails could easily get lost in the mix. In this article, we will tell you how to make certain emails automatically go to a specific label in Gmail.

Apart from other inbox-maintenance practices such as bulk-deleting old emails, creating “labels” for certain email types is a proficient approach. While this method doesn’t reduce traffic in the inbox, it puts user-defined labels on them for better organization.

How do I make certain emails automatically go to a specific label in Gmail?

This process involves two sub-parts, creating a label and then setting up an email filter to automatically send relevant emails to that label. To do this, you will need to use the desktop version of Gmail.

Visit Gmail and sign in to your account.

2.1. If the email you want to label is similar to an existing one in your inbox, “check” that particular email, tap on the vertical ellipses icon, select “Filter messages like these,” and skip to Step 3. Otherwise, skip this step and proceed to the next one.

2.2. Click on the “Show search options” button at the right end of the search bar.

3. Enter details for which type of email you want to automatically categorize with a label. Then, click on “Create filter.”

4. Check the “Apply the label” option and select your desired label from the dropdown menu. Finally, click on “Create filter” again to complete the process.

If you change your mind, you can easily delete the email filter. To do this, click on the gear icon at the top-right corner and select “See all settings.”

Then, select the “Filters and blocked addresses” tab, click on “delete” next to the email filter, and confirm your decision.

Finally, that wraps up our guide on making certain emails automatically go to a label in Gmail. If you have any queries or need help, comment down below. If you want to read more Gmail how-tos, check our Gmail Guide thread.

FAQs