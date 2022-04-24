Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

How To Make Certain Emails Automatically Go To A Label In Gmail?

Organize your emails as they come.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
how to make certain emails go to a label in gmail
Image: Unsplash / Solen Feyissa

With the number of emails an average user receives daily, it is likely that your Gmail inbox could soon become a congested mess if you don’t pay attention. As a consequence, essential emails could easily get lost in the mix. In this article, we will tell you how to make certain emails automatically go to a specific label in Gmail.

Apart from other inbox-maintenance practices such as bulk-deleting old emails, creating “labels” for certain email types is a proficient approach. While this method doesn’t reduce traffic in the inbox, it puts user-defined labels on them for better organization.

How do I make certain emails automatically go to a specific label in Gmail?

This process involves two sub-parts, creating a label and then setting up an email filter to automatically send relevant emails to that label. To do this, you will need to use the desktop version of Gmail.

  1. Visit Gmail and sign in to your account.

2.1. If the email you want to label is similar to an existing one in your inbox, “check” that particular email, tap on the vertical ellipses icon, select “Filter messages like these,” and skip to Step 3. Otherwise, skip this step and proceed to the next one.

filter messages like these gmail

2.2. Click on the “Show search options” button at the right end of the search bar.

show search options in gmail

3. Enter details for which type of email you want to automatically categorize with a label. Then, click on “Create filter.”

create email filter parameters in gmail

4. Check the “Apply the label” option and select your desired label from the dropdown menu. Finally, click on “Create filter” again to complete the process.

email filter action in gmail

If you change your mind, you can easily delete the email filter. To do this, click on the gear icon at the top-right corner and select “See all settings.”

see all settings in gmail

Then, select the “Filters and blocked addresses” tab, click on “delete” next to the email filter, and confirm your decision.

Finally, that wraps up our guide on making certain emails automatically go to a label in Gmail. If you have any queries or need help, comment down below. If you want to read more Gmail how-tos, check our Gmail Guide thread.

FAQs

How do I make certain emails go directly to a label in Gmail?

You can make certain emails land directly into the label category by using the built-in email filter in Gmail.

Why can’t I move the email to another label in Gmail?

While you should be able to “check” the email and add it to another label using the label button near the top, there are times when this might not work as expected. You can try clearing the browser cache and cookies, restarting the PC, updating to the latest browser version, using the latest Chrome browser, and using another internet network.

Priye Rai

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc. He prefers to be called a "video game journalist" and grimaces when he doesn't get to be "Player 1." If you want to talk about games or send any feedback, drop him a mail at [email protected]

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022