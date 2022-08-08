How To Leave A Slack Workspace? | Step-By-Step Guide

A Slack workspace is an everyday thing for organizations that use the popular messaging platforms. But once a particular workspace becomes outdated, there’s little use in staying. So, in this guide, we will show you how to leave a Slack workspace.

Normally, your former organization’s admin should remove you once your tenure is over. However, if you haven’t been removed yet, you can also do it manually.

To leave a workspace, you must be logged in to the Slack desktop app. That’s because, currently, it’s not possible to carry out this process on the mobile app.

What happens when I leave a Slack workspace?

When you leave a Slack workspace, you deactivate your account for that particular organization. This means you will no longer receive notifications or alerts from that workspace. However, your profile information, messages, and files shared in the workspace will not go anywhere. Also, the apps installed using your account will be disabled for that workspace until enabled again by the admin.

It’s important to note that workspace admins will need to transfer ownership to another user before they can leave the Slack workspace.

Steps to leave a Slack workspace

In the Slack desktop app, click on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

2. In the profile picture options, select “Profile.”

3. Click on the vertical ellipsis button and choose “Account settings.” (Note: This action will open Slack in your browser.)

4. Now, scroll down on Slack’s website and click “Deactivate your account.”

5. Enter your password and click on “Confirm Password” to proceed.

6. When prompted, select “Yes, deactivate my account.”

7. Finally, check the box next to “Yes, I want to deactivate my account” and click on “Deactivate my account.”

That’s it! After following these steps, you will have left your old Slack workspace. That means no more irrelevant notifications anymore. If you are interested in more Slack tips, check out our dedicated section.