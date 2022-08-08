Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

How To Leave A Slack Workspace? | Step-By-Step Guide

Taking a new job? Follow these steps to leave your old Slack workspace.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
how to leave a slack workspace
Image: Illustration by author

A Slack workspace is an everyday thing for organizations that use the popular messaging platforms. But once a particular workspace becomes outdated, there’s little use in staying. So, in this guide, we will show you how to leave a Slack workspace.

Normally, your former organization’s admin should remove you once your tenure is over. However, if you haven’t been removed yet, you can also do it manually.

To leave a workspace, you must be logged in to the Slack desktop app. That’s because, currently, it’s not possible to carry out this process on the mobile app.

What happens when I leave a Slack workspace?

When you leave a Slack workspace, you deactivate your account for that particular organization. This means you will no longer receive notifications or alerts from that workspace. However, your profile information, messages, and files shared in the workspace will not go anywhere. Also, the apps installed using your account will be disabled for that workspace until enabled again by the admin.

It’s important to note that workspace admins will need to transfer ownership to another user before they can leave the Slack workspace.

Steps to leave a Slack workspace

  1. In the Slack desktop app, click on your profile picture in the top-right corner.
slack profile image

2. In the profile picture options, select “Profile.”

profile button in profile picture menu

3. Click on the vertical ellipsis button and choose “Account settings.” (Note: This action will open Slack in your browser.)

account settings button in profile menu

4. Now, scroll down on Slack’s website and click “Deactivate your account.”

deactivate your account button in account settings

5. Enter your password and click on “Confirm Password” to proceed.
6. When prompted, select “Yes, deactivate my account.”
7. Finally, check the box next to “Yes, I want to deactivate my account” and click on “Deactivate my account.”

That’s it! After following these steps, you will have left your old Slack workspace. That means no more irrelevant notifications anymore. If you are interested in more Slack tips, check out our dedicated section.

Priye Rai

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc. He prefers to be called a "video game journalist" and grimaces when he doesn't get to be "Player 1." If you want to talk about games or send any feedback, drop him a mail at [email protected]

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022