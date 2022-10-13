Google recently launched its first Smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, and it’s turning a lot of heads in the tech space. So far, the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series are the only Wear OS 3.0-powered smartwatches, but with the addition of the Pixel Watch, the Wear OS market share should see a steady rise.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/5 and want to buy the Pixel Watch, but it isn’t available in your country, or you don’t have the budget for it, what if we told you that you could experience the watch faces of Pixel Watch on your Galaxy Watch 4 or 5? Here’s how to install Pixel Watch faces on Galaxy Watch 4/5 series.

Install Pixel Watch Faces On Galaxy Watch 4/5









Thanks to Max Weinbach of 9to5Google for uploading the APKs on APKMirror. Here’s how to install Pixel Watch Faces on the Galaxy Watch 4/5.

1. Set up ADB on your computer.

2. Enable Developer Options on Watch by tapping the build number seven times.

3. Once done, go to developer options and enable ADB Debugging and Debug over Wi-Fi.

4. Note down your watch’s IP address, and in the terminal, type the following command.

adb connect "IP Address"

5. Download the Google Watch Faces from APKMirror.

6. Finally, to install it, go to the location where you downloaded the file via the terminal, and copy and paste the following command.

adb install '.\com.google.android.wearable.watchface.rwf_1.0.0.449651944-10243431_minAPI30(nodpi)_apkmirror.com.apk'

7. Give it some time to install. Long press on your current watch face > Add watch face > Find and select the Pixel watch face you like.

Apart from just the watch faces, we also have Google’s Wear OS flashlight and Personal Safety apps on APKMirror. If you’d like to use Samsung Pay on your Galaxy Watch 4/5, here’s how to install and use Samsung Pay in unsupported regions.

What are your thoughts about the Pixel watch faces? Do you like them better than the existing Samsung watch faces? Let us know in the comments section below.