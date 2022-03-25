How To Get More Katashiro In ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’?

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, Katashiro are little white paper thingy used to collect souls and trade them in exchange for experience and in-game money. While the process to acquire Katashiro in Ghostwire: Tokyo is fairly simple, this guide will help you through the process.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the newest and the hottest game in town. The game came out officially on March 25th, 2022, and features first-person gameplay. The gameplay features Akito and KK, both on their missions that overlap. As they’re both stuck together, in the abandoned city of Tokyo, filled with the dangerous fog, Akito wants to save her sister; meanwhile, KK is on the mission to put an end to one in Hannya’s mask.

As for the players, clearing the fog helps open areas of the map and releases the spirits trapped in the fog. Moreover, to clear the fog, players first have to cleanse the shrines. As you clear your first shrine, you’re presented with a white paper doll called Katashiro. In Ghostwire: Tokyo, Katashiro is used to absorb the lost spirits and put them through the telephone booths to get them to their original state.

Screengrab: Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5

Meanwhile, as you progress, the Katashiro can get filled up pretty easily, making you look for a telephone booth constantly. While the telephone booths are easy to find, having a Katashiro with a bigger capacity for the lost spirits in Ghostwire: Tokyo is a handful. As for how to get more Katashiro, get to any store by looking it over on the map. When you enter the store, you’ll be greeted by Nekomata Yokai. Nekomata Yokai is none other than the talking, flying cats, from whom you can purchase more Katashiro, among other items.

As for the price, one Katashiro in Ghostwire: Tokyo will set you back 3000 M. While you don’t necessarily need more Katashiro to progress in Ghostwire: Tokyo; however, having multiple handy will surely make things progress smoothly.