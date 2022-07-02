How To Get Emojis On A Chromebook?

What’s a better way of communicating than using emojis? The famous saying goes, “An emoji is worth a thousand words.” Okay, even though we completely made that up, there’s no denying that emojis make texting fun, and like on any device, you can use emojis on Chromebook easily.

In this article, let’s look at ways to use Chromebook emojis to spice up your conversations and make them memorable.

How to get Emojis on Chromebook?

1. Click on the text field where you want to insert an emoji.

2. Right-click on the field.

3. Click on the first option that reads “Emoji.”

Fossbytes

4. Search for the emoji you want to insert via the search bar.

Find your dream job

5. Click on the emoji and send it.

Fossbytes

Similarly, you can quickly open the emoji menu by using the keyboard shortcut Search+Shift+Space.

If you have a convertible Chromebook, you can use Chrome OS’s on-screen keyboard to insert emojis. All you need to do is flip the screen to enter tablet mode, tap on an empty text field, and tap on the emojis icon, as you would on Gboard on an Android device.

Fossbytes

That’s how you can use emojis on Chromebook. What are your favorite emojis? Let us know by using them in the comments section below.