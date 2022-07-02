Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

How To Get Emojis On A Chromebook?

Express yourself better with Emojis on Chromebook!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
how to get emojis on chromebook
Image: Abubakar Mohammed/Pixel Perfect on Flaticon

What’s a better way of communicating than using emojis? The famous saying goes, “An emoji is worth a thousand words.” Okay, even though we completely made that up, there’s no denying that emojis make texting fun, and like on any device, you can use emojis on Chromebook easily.

In this article, let’s look at ways to use Chromebook emojis to spice up your conversations and make them memorable.

How to get Emojis on Chromebook?

1. Click on the text field where you want to insert an emoji.

2. Right-click on the field.

3. Click on the first option that reads “Emoji.”

Right-click and click on emoji
Fossbytes

4. Search for the emoji you want to insert via the search bar.

Find your dream job

5. Click on the emoji and send it.

Click to insert an emoji
Fossbytes

Similarly, you can quickly open the emoji menu by using the keyboard shortcut Search+Shift+Space.

If you have a convertible Chromebook, you can use Chrome OS’s on-screen keyboard to insert emojis. All you need to do is flip the screen to enter tablet mode, tap on an empty text field, and tap on the emojis icon, as you would on Gboard on an Android device.

chromebook emoji tablet mode
Fossbytes

That’s how you can use emojis on Chromebook. What are your favorite emojis? Let us know by using them in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022