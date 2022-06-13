Facebook Twitter Instagram
Here’s How To Delete A Page In MS Word (Quick Steps Guide)

Bin any page in just a few steps.

delete a page in ms word
Image: Illustration by author

There’s no doubt that Microsoft Word aka MS Word is one of the most popular word processors in the world. However, despite its popularity, we can’t expect everyone to know everything it has to offer. For beginners, here’s our guide on how to delete a page in MS Word.

You might need to delete an entire page from your document for several reasons. Maybe, you want to omit a particular section of your writeup, delete accidentally-created blank pages, or get rid of a duplicate page. Whatever the case, deleting a page in Word is as easy as they come.

Deleting a page in MS Word

This process will tell you how to delete any page occurring between the first and last page of a Word document. Just open your file and follow the steps given below.

Word is part of the Microsoft Office suite. If you don’t have it, you can pick between MS Office Home & Student 2021 one-time purchase or the Microsoft 365 subscription.

  1. Open the desired Word file.
  2. Navigate to the page you intend to delete.
  3. Select or highlight all content on it using the cursor.
highlighting or selecting all text in a page in ms word

4. Make sure the right content is selected for deletion, then hit the Delete key.

Deleting the blank page at the end in MS Word

In every MS Word document, there is a permanent “end-paragraph” by default. Sometimes, this end-paragraph alone can slip into a new page, causing a blank page to appear at the end. To fix this, we would need to make this Word element smaller in size, so that it retreats to the previous page and doesn’t take an entire page on its own. Just go through these steps:

  1. Open the desired file in MS Word.
  2. On Windows, hit “Ctrl” + “Shift” + “8” keys at the same time to make paragraph marks visible. On a Mac, you need to press “⌘” + “8” together instead.
paragraph mark in ms word

3. Using the cursor, select/highlight the paragraph mark at the end.
4. In the font menu, change its size to a small enough value, say “06,” and hit Enter to confirm. Finally, the blank page should disappear now.

paragraph marker font size ms word

5. Repeat Step 1 to hide the paragraph mark.

In case the aforementioned steps don’t work for you, you can go to Layout > Margins > Custom Margins and change the value of the bottom margin to a small value, say “0.1 inches.”

Moreover, if there is a bullet symbol next to the paragraph mark, it is likely that the “Page break before” option is interfering with deletion. You can fix this by right-clicking on the end-paragraph, navigating to Paragraph Settings (in the Home tab) > Lines and Page Breaks, and unchecking “Page break before.”

At last, those are the ways you can delete a page in MS Word. If you have anything else to contribute, kindly share it in the comments below. Also, while you are here, why not check out the best free word processors in 2022.

Priye Rai

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc. He prefers to be called a "video game journalist" and grimaces when he doesn't get to be "Player 1." If you want to talk about games or send any feedback, drop him a mail at [email protected]

